(KLFY) — When is your local high school’s graduation? Check the list below. (Listed by parish in alphabetical order except for Lafayette, which is listed first.)

Lafayette Parish Schools

School Date/Time Location Early College Academy Thursday, May 12 at TBD Cajundome Convention Center Acadiana High School Thursday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Cajundome Northside High School Friday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. Cajundome Southside High School Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Cajundome Lafayette High School Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 a.m. Cajundome Comeaux High School Saturday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m. Cajundome David Thibodaux STEM Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m. Cajundome Carencro High School Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Cajundome

Acadia Parish

School Date/Time Midland High School Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. Crowley High School Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Rayne High School Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Church Point High School Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Iota High School Saturday, Ma y21 at 9 a.m.

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Evangeline Parish

School Date Basile High School Friday, May 13 Mamou High School Friday, May 13 Pine Praire High School Thursday, May 19 Ville Platte High School Thursday, May 19

(Times and locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Iberia Parish

School Date/Time Jeanerette Senior High School Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. Loreauville High School Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Delcambre High School Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. New Iberia Senior High School Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. Westgate High School Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

*ADMISSION BY TICKET ONLY*

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Jeff Davis Parish

School Date/Time Location Lacassine High School Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. John Juneau Gymnasium Hathaway High School Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Charles F. Groth Gymnasium Lake Arthur High School Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. Jack Doland Memorial Stadium Elton High School Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. Oris Guidry Gymnasium Jennings High School Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. Jerry Simmons Stadium Welsh High School Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Greyhound Stadium

(All locations are tentative, based on weather.)

St. Landry Parish

School Date/Time Location North Central High School Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Our Savior’s Church Northwest High School Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. Our Savior’s Church Opelousas High School Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Our Savior’s Church Eunice High School Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Eunice High School Beau Chene High School Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. Beau Chene High School Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Our Savior’s Church Port Barre High School Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. Port Barre High Football Field

St. Mary Parish

School Date/Time Berwick High School Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. Centerville High School Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Franklin High School Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Morgan City High School Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Patterson High School Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. West St. Mary High School Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Vermilion Parish Schools