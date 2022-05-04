(KLFY) — When is your local high school’s graduation? Check the list below. (Listed by parish in alphabetical order except for Lafayette, which is listed first.)
Lafayette Parish Schools
|School
|Date/Time
|Location
|Early College Academy
|Thursday, May 12 at TBD
|Cajundome Convention Center
|Acadiana High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m.
|Cajundome
|Northside High School
|Friday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m.
|Cajundome
|Southside High School
|Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
|Cajundome
|Lafayette High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 a.m.
|Cajundome
|Comeaux High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m.
|Cajundome
|David Thibodaux STEM
|Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
|Cajundome
|Carencro High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m.
|Cajundome
Acadia Parish
|School
|Date/Time
|Midland High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
|Crowley High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
|Rayne High School
|Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
|Church Point High School
|Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
|Iota High School
|Saturday, Ma y21 at 9 a.m.
(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)
Evangeline Parish
|School
|Date
|Basile High School
|Friday, May 13
|Mamou High School
|Friday, May 13
|Pine Praire High School
|Thursday, May 19
|Ville Platte High School
|Thursday, May 19
(Times and locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)
Iberia Parish
|School
|Date/Time
|Jeanerette Senior High School
|Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m.
|Loreauville High School
|Tuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
|Delcambre High School
|Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
|New Iberia Senior High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
|Westgate High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
*ADMISSION BY TICKET ONLY*
(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)
Jeff Davis Parish
|School
|Date/Time
|Location
|Lacassine High School
|Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
|John Juneau Gymnasium
|Hathaway High School
|Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
|Charles F. Groth Gymnasium
|Lake Arthur High School
|Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
|Jack Doland Memorial Stadium
|Elton High School
|Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.
|Oris Guidry Gymnasium
|Jennings High School
|Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.
|Jerry Simmons Stadium
|Welsh High School
|Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m.
|Greyhound Stadium
(All locations are tentative, based on weather.)
St. Landry Parish
|School
|Date/Time
|Location
|North Central High School
|Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.
|Our Savior’s Church
|Northwest High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
|Our Savior’s Church
|Opelousas High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
|Our Savior’s Church
|Eunice High School
|Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
|Eunice High School
|Beau Chene High School
|Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
|Beau Chene High School
|Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts
|Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
|Our Savior’s Church
|Port Barre High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
|Port Barre High Football Field
St. Mary Parish
|School
|Date/Time
|Berwick High School
|Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
|Centerville High School
|Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m.
|Franklin High School
|Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
|Morgan City High School
|Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
|Patterson High School
|Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
|West St. Mary High School
|Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m.
(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)
Vermilion Parish Schools
|School
|Date/Time
|Location
|Gueydan High School
|Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
|School Gymnasium
|Abbeville High School
|Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
|Outside (Weather permitting)
|Kaplan High School
|Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
|Outside (Weather permitting)
|North Vermilion High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.
|School Gymnasium
|Erath High School
|Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
|Outside (Weather permitting)