(KLFY) — When is your local high school’s graduation? Check the list below. (Listed by parish in alphabetical order except for Lafayette, which is listed first.)

Lafayette Parish Schools

SchoolDate/TimeLocation
Early College AcademyThursday, May 12 at TBDCajundome Convention Center
Acadiana High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m.Cajundome
Northside High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m.Cajundome
Southside High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.Cajundome
Lafayette High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 7:30 a.m.Cajundome
Comeaux High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m.Cajundome
David Thibodaux STEMSaturday, May 21 at 3 p.m.Cajundome
Carencro High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 6 p.m.Cajundome

Acadia Parish

SchoolDate/Time
Midland High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Crowley High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
Rayne High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
Church Point High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 7 p.m.
Iota High SchoolSaturday, Ma y21 at 9 a.m.

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Evangeline Parish

SchoolDate
Basile High SchoolFriday, May 13
Mamou High SchoolFriday, May 13
Pine Praire High SchoolThursday, May 19
Ville Platte High SchoolThursday, May 19

(Times and locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Iberia Parish

SchoolDate/Time
Jeanerette Senior High SchoolMonday, May 16 at 6 p.m.
Loreauville High SchoolTuesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Delcambre High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
New Iberia Senior High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
Westgate High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

*ADMISSION BY TICKET ONLY*

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Jeff Davis Parish

SchoolDate/TimeLocation
Lacassine High SchoolThursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.John Juneau Gymnasium
Hathaway High SchoolFriday, May 13 at 7 p.m.Charles F. Groth Gymnasium
Lake Arthur High SchoolFriday, May 12 at 7 p.m.Jack Doland Memorial Stadium
Elton High School Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. Oris Guidry Gymnasium
Jennings High School Tuesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.Jerry Simmons Stadium
Welsh High SchoolWednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m.Greyhound Stadium

(All locations are tentative, based on weather.)

St. Landry Parish

SchoolDate/TimeLocation
North Central High SchoolWednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m.Our Savior’s Church
Northwest High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 5 p.m.Our Savior’s Church
Opelousas High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.Our Savior’s Church
Eunice High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 6 p.m.Eunice High School
Beau Chene High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.Beau Chene High School
Magnet Academy for Cultural ArtsFriday, May 20 at 6 p.m.Our Savior’s Church
Port Barre High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.Port Barre High Football Field

St. Mary Parish

SchoolDate/Time
Berwick High SchoolThursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
Centerville High SchoolThursday, May 12 at 6 p.m.
Franklin High School Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
Morgan City High SchoolFriday, May 13 at 6 p.m.
Patterson High SchoolFriday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
West St. Mary High SchoolSaturday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

(Locations not provided. Contact your local school for details.)

Vermilion Parish Schools

SchoolDate/TimeLocation
Gueydan High SchoolThursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.School Gymnasium
Abbeville High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.Outside (Weather permitting)
Kaplan High SchoolFriday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.Outside (Weather permitting)
North Vermilion High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.School Gymnasium
Erath High SchoolSaturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.Outside (Weather permitting)