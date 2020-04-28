Line of Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday Morning

Acadiana will be under another threat for severe weather during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Starting after approximately 2:00 am, a line of strong to severe storms will move into Acadiana from the northwest. Most models (shown below) are in good agreement that this line of storms will reach Lafayette around 5:00 am to 7:00 am Wednesday. Within this line of storms, damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado for our area is possible too.







The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in its “Slight Risk” outlook which is considered a 2 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. The greater threat for severe weather tonight will be northwest of Acadiana, mainly for Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and northwest Louisiana.





Keep it tuned to KLFY through today into tomorrow morning as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

