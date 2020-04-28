Line of Strong to Severe Storms Likely Wednesday Morning

1  of  2
Acadiana will be under another threat for severe weather during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Starting after approximately 2:00 am, a line of strong to severe storms will move into Acadiana from the northwest. Most models (shown below) are in good agreement that this line of storms will reach Lafayette around 5:00 am to 7:00 am Wednesday. Within this line of storms, damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado for our area is possible too.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in its “Slight Risk” outlook which is considered a 2 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe storms. The greater threat for severe weather tonight will be northwest of Acadiana, mainly for Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and northwest Louisiana.

Keep it tuned to KLFY through today into tomorrow morning as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
72°F Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
72°F Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

