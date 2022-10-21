(KLFY) – Multiple reports about a group of lights in the sky Thursday night had people asking “What are they?”

The array of lights so many saw was the SpaceX Starlink in orbit.

SpaceX’s Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Image of satellites on October 20, 2022. Courtesy of Beverly Alleman.

This is a continuation of SpaceX’s deployments to expand its satellite-internet constellation with its 186th overall launch, with 50 launches already in 2022 and 31 in 2021. The network now has over 3,100 operational satellites in orbit. They want to create a broadband network reaching into an ever-expanding market linking rural households, ships and commercial airplanes.

Image of satellites on October 20, 2022. Courtesy of Coach Gunner.

The satellites on board will add to SpaceX’s consumer grade, high-speed, low latency internet network.

The array of satellites will be visible again if you missed them.