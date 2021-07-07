Lift Leadership is looking to lift the leader in you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lift Leadership Institute is designed to equip people with the truth of God’s word, to educate students to think scripturally, and to serve their church effectively and with excellence.

All the courses, assignments and outreaches are geared to serving others to help you become a better leader in your church, job, home and community.

School begins August 1, 2021 and online will begin August 5, 2021.

An information meeting will be held July 10, 2021 at 123 Carmel Drive in Lafayette.

Student orientation is July 24, 2021 at their campus location.

For more information, call (337) 944-4122 or you can send an email to leadershipinstitute@liftcityleaders.org.