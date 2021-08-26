LifeShare urges blood donors to give ahead of tropical storm landfall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: kuarmungadd/iStock/GettyImages Plus

(KLFY) — LifeShare Blood Center is urging eligible blood donors to give blood or plasma ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Depression Nine, as the organization expects that upcoming blood drives will be canceled due to severe weather.

“It’s important to remember that regardless of the weather, thousands of people in our communities are depending on the blood and plasma we collect in order to save lives. This is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said LifeShare’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Kourtney Washington.

Before travel conditions become hazardous, donors are implored to schedule a donation appointment through https://www.lifeshare.org/give.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar