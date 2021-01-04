LifeShare giving lottery tickets to all blood donors through Jan. 6

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) — LifeShare Blood Center blood donors will receive a free ticket for either the next Powerball or Mega Millions drawing if they donate between now and Jan. 6.

Donors may give at any LifeShare Blood Center or mobile drive. This week’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $432 million.

“What better way to start the new year than by giving the gift of life? And who knows, by

rolling up your sleeve to give blood you also may be on your way to becoming a millionaire!”

says LifeShare Director of Marketing & Communications, Kourtney M. Washington.

To find the nearest LifeShare Blood Center location or mobile drive: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip