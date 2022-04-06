LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Late last moth, the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control voted to change the Library Card Policy. The new policy will go into effect April 11. These changes affect people outside of Lafayette Parish who currently have or who would qualify for a free library card by having a library card with a Bayouland Library System member library.

The Bayouland Libraries include Acadia Parish Library, Allen Parish Library, Iberia Parish Library, Opelousas Public Library, Saint Martin Parish Library, Saint Mary Parish Library, and Vermilion Parish Library.

Anyone with an existing library cards will still be able to use the library at no charge, but their cards will expire on April 30, 2023.

The library will notify those with valid email address on file that their library card profile has changed. They will also receive a notice 6 months prior to their library card expiring and then again 1 month prior.



When renewing your library card, you will have to provide proof that you live, work, or attend school in Lafayette Parish to renew at no cost. Otherwise, you will have to pay $20 per year for a library card.