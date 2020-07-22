Library systems step up to provide internet access in rural communities as schools plan to go virtual

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Public libraries in Acadia Parish reminding parents they have internet resources available.

With a new school year quickly approaching, parents are worried they won’t be able to deal with the technical requirements.

Some rural communities struggle with getting internet access.

Public libraries across Louisiana offer free high-speed internet access.

“It’ll give the parents a safe place to go and sit with their children so they could do some remote learning,” Acadia Parish Library Director Ted Landry said.

Now, if you can’t make it before the library closes, you are still able to connect to the wifi in the parking lot. The Acadia Parish Library in Crowley doesn’t turn their services off.

“It could become a virtual classroom with all the benefits of a safe place and the high-speed internet,” Landry explained.

Acadia parish has seven libraries, one within each community. However, not all keep the internet running through the evening.

“The virtual classroom, being a bigger component of school… I think we’ll play a larger role and reach the internet and reach their educational goal,” Landry said.

Here are Acadia Parish’s library locations: