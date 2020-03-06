1  of  2
LGC officials discuss coronavirus preparations, no confirmed cases in Lafayette Parish

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In an effort to dispel misinformation about the spread of the coronavirus , local officials held a media conference Friday to address preparations for its possible spread into Acadiana.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, the director of the regional state office of Health urged residents to follow basic hygienic practices, which echoes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s guidance.

Stefanski said there are no cases of the virus in Lafayette Parish.

Earlier Friday, the Terrebonne Parish General Medical Center released a statement dismissing a phony spam texts sent to Louisiana residents claiming confirmed case of the virus in the Houma area.

