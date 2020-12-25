LFD: Vacant home destroyed in Friday morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just before 7:15 Friday morning, Lafayette firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Lasalle Street.

The smoke was noticed from blocks away as firefighters responded from near fire stations. As firefighters arrived, the vacant home with boarded windows was ablaze in the rear, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said.

Emergency crews stretched several hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect a home next door. The dwelling at 104 Lasalle Street sustained heavy fire damage. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Trahan said neighbors told fire officials that the home has been unoccupied for years. They said they had seen homeless individuals going inside the dwelling.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in a bedroom and quickly spread to the rest of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials suspect an unattended open flame likely contributed to the fire, Trahan said.