LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette firefighters at the scene of a major storage facility fire at Life Storage at 2888 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Approximately 30 firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the two-alarm fire. Multiple storage units are involved in the two-alarm blaze, LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The fire is under control and seemingly involved 24 storage units, Trahan said.

More information will be released once it becomes available.