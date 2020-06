LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Crews are working to tear down the blighted motel building right now in the Four Corners neighborhood of Lafayette.

On Tuesday, the front of the building at University Avenue and Cameron Street was being razed.

The plan is to transform the backspace, including the old bottling plant, into artist lofts. The developer says the University Avenue side of the motel plans is still pending for that.

We’ll have more tonight at 5 p.m.

(Elwood Shields/KLFY)

