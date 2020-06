LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Demolition has begun on the Less Pay Motel on Cameron Street and University Avenue, near the underpass.

HRI Communities, which owns the property, is also in charge of the development.

Plans for the former motel have not been announced, however the new owners say the land will be assembled for an economic development project.

For years, residents in the area complained that the motel and intersection, called the Four Corners, attracted drug transactions and prostitution.