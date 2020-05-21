Less Pay Motel demolition set to begin in June; new development, investment into neighborhood anticipated

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Less Pay Motel on University Avenue has officially been sold.

Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lewis, who represents the Four Corners area, says workers are now preparing the site for demolition.

Councilman Lewis says the property has been fenced to keep people out while it’s being prepped for demolition.

He says what’s next depends on the property owners.

“It’s up to the property owners. They will decide what they are going to do with this property here. I’m just excited that someone decide to invest in this area of town within the city.”

Councilman Lewis says he’s been in contact with the developers, HRI Properties of New Orleans.

“They will start taking down the ceiling titles, gutting the building inside and when that’s completed they will demolish the building,” Lewis stated.

The president of HRI Communities, Josh Collen says HRI will be the entity operating, owning and in-charge of the development.

Collen says they are the long-term partners to see the project through construction and operations for decades to come.

“We are demolishing the Less Pay and we are working with Acadiana Planning Commission to find the right long term use for the university frontage,” Collen noted.

The property developer anticipates demolition to begin in June.

“We really believe in the creative power of Lafayette and I think we’ve harnessed that to do neighborhood transformation on a really large scale with the start of this block,” Collen said.