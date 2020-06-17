Breaking News
Less Humid but Still Hot Today with a Few Showers West of Lafayette

A weak cold front has brought in slightly cooler temperatures this Wednesday morning along with lower humidity levels for most of Acadiana. The afternoon will still be hot with a high near 93° but it won’t be as muggy as the past few days as skies remain partly cloudy. We’re not expecting much rainfall either but the western parishes of Acadiana could see isolated showers for the second part of the day.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

