Less Humid and Slightly Cooler this Morning, Sunny and Hot Later

Acadiana is enjoying less humidity this Tuesday morning along with slightly cooler temperatures as the area dips into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine is expected to be abundant today with little to no threat for rain. Temperatures will reach back into the mid-90s for the afternoon, so it will be hot outside but not muggy as the humidity stays below normal for this time of year.

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

