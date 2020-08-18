Acadiana is enjoying less humidity this Tuesday morning along with slightly cooler temperatures as the area dips into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine is expected to be abundant today with little to no threat for rain. Temperatures will reach back into the mid-90s for the afternoon, so it will be hot outside but not muggy as the humidity stays below normal for this time of year.
Less Humid and Slightly Cooler this Morning, Sunny and Hot Later
Abbeville71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Crowley71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Opelousas69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Breaux Bridge74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
New Iberia74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New