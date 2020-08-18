Less Humid and Slightly Cooler this Morning, Sunny and Hot Later

We continue to track two tropical waves across the Atlantic basin that have a high likelihood of acquiring names through the next week.

The first tropical wave has reached the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is still in rather unfavorable atmospheric conditions, but conditions could become more conducive for tropical formation once the wave enters the western Caribbean in about 2 to 4 days. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this wave a 60% chance for development within the next five days. In the near-term, this wave remains weak and disorganized.