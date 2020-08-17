Less Humid and Slightly Cooler Nights Expected this Week

A rare August cold front will move through Acadiana today. Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning but rain chances should decrease as we head into the afternoon. The second half of the day looks hot and breezy with highs in the low to mid 90s but the humidity won’t be as bad. Slightly cooler conditions arrive tonight as we dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather looks mostly quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered rain returning on Thursday. Nights will stay a little cool as the afternoon remains hot over the next week.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Generally clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

