Less Humid and Slightly Cooler Nights Expected this Week

A rare August cold front will move through Acadiana today. Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning but rain chances should decrease as we head into the afternoon. The second half of the day looks hot and breezy with highs in the low to mid 90s but the humidity won’t be as bad. Slightly cooler conditions arrive tonight as we dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather looks mostly quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered rain returning on Thursday. Nights will stay a little cool as the afternoon remains hot over the next week.