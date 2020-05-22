Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Less Fog this Morning…Rain Chances Increasing over the Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Friday is off to a much clearer start compared to yesterday as fog is only light and patchy this morning. More summer-like heat and humidity is expected during the afternoon as highs reach near 90°. Heat Index values will be around 91-96°. A few pop-up showers and storms look possible this afternoon as rain chances increase to 20%.

The weekend is not looking like a wash-out for Acadiana but rain chances will slowly be increasing across the area. Isolated rain is more likely Saturday with scattered activity expected on Sunday. All of next week will see rain chances at 50-60% on a daily basis with the possibility of heavy rains. Acadiana could receive several inches of rain spread over many days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar