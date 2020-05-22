Less Fog this Morning…Rain Chances Increasing over the Weekend





Friday is off to a much clearer start compared to yesterday as fog is only light and patchy this morning. More summer-like heat and humidity is expected during the afternoon as highs reach near 90°. Heat Index values will be around 91-96°. A few pop-up showers and storms look possible this afternoon as rain chances increase to 20%.

The weekend is not looking like a wash-out for Acadiana but rain chances will slowly be increasing across the area. Isolated rain is more likely Saturday with scattered activity expected on Sunday. All of next week will see rain chances at 50-60% on a daily basis with the possibility of heavy rains. Acadiana could receive several inches of rain spread over many days.