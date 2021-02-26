Less Fog this Morning as Spring-Like Weather Continues through Weekend





Acadiana is not dealing with the widespread dense fog like the area saw on Thursday morning. Coastal regions like Abbeville and New Iberia are seeing visibility dropping down below 2 miles so areas of dense fog are developing south of I-10.

A mild Friday morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and mostly cloudy afternoon. Rain chances stay at 20% throughout the day.

The weather Acadiana sees this Friday will be repeated through the weekend. Highs stay in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible but rain chances will only run at 20%. Lows at night fall back into the mid 60s as more areas of fog could develop for Acadiana.