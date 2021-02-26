Less Fog this Morning as Spring-Like Weather Continues through Weekend

Acadiana is not dealing with the widespread dense fog like the area saw on Thursday morning. Coastal regions like Abbeville and New Iberia are seeing visibility dropping down below 2 miles so areas of dense fog are developing south of I-10.

A mild Friday morning will be followed by a very warm, humid, and mostly cloudy afternoon. Rain chances stay at 20% throughout the day.

The weather Acadiana sees this Friday will be repeated through the weekend. Highs stay in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible but rain chances will only run at 20%. Lows at night fall back into the mid 60s as more areas of fog could develop for Acadiana.

Cloudy

Abbeville

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Crowley

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Opelousas

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
65°F Information not available.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

New Iberia

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

