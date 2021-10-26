Legends and Legacies on the Lawn: celebrating the lives and lessons of Carol Fran, Lil Buck Senegal, and Warren Storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Blue Monday Mission was created with the goal of providing care to retired musicians in the community.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Blue Monday will be holding an honorary concert. The list of honorees is seven musicians including: Carol Fran, Lil Buck Senegal, and Warren Storm, some Blue Monday favorites. Fran and Storm both passed away in early October.

Featured musicians will include: Steve Adams, CC Adcock, and Erica Fox along with several others.

The honorary concert at Hub City Ford will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music at 6 p.m.

For more information about the concert or getting involved with Blue Monday Mission, visit loveofpeople.org