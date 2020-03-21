LEDA publishes COVID-19 help wanted list for local businesses

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With the local economy in a state of uncertainty due to the coronavirus, some are being laid off while others sit in limbo wondering if they’ll still have a job soon. To help, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) has created a new tool.

LEDA’s Covid-19 Help Wanted page lists local businesses who are looking for workers during these trying times. Most of the businesses listed are retail establishments looking to add workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Go here for the full list of businesses looking to hire.

Additional job postings can be found at www.lafayette.org/jobs.

