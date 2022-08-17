RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Le Cajun Music Festival and Awards will be taking place this Friday and Saturday at the Rayne Civic Center.

The festivities are being hosted by the Cajun French Music Association whose goal at the moment is to get more young people involved in the Cajun music world. CFMA just wants to “keep the culture going.”

On Friday Aug. 19, doors will open at 5 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 6:30. Saturday’s lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. featuring live music from Bubba Hebert & New Morse Playboys, Wayne Toups and more.

Admission will be $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under.