Pine Prairie man charged with impaired boating, vehicular homicide following weekend crash that killed two 15-year-old boys

(KLFY) Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a double boating fatality that happened Saturday night in Caldwell Parish.

The bodies of two 15-year-old boys were recovered from Lafourche Lake around midnight, LDWF said.

55-year-old Travis H. McFarlain of Pine Prairie was reportedly operating an 18-foot aluminum vessel and struck a dock.

LDWF agents said on impact, McFarlain and three 15-year-old boy passengers were ejected.

Two of the boys were killed and the third boy was transported to a hospital in stable condition, LDWF said

Agents conducted a breathalyzer on McFarlain and determined that he was intoxicated.

McFarlain was arrested and booked him into the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center for operating a vessel while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular homicide.

The deceased bodies were turned over to the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

