LDWF holds license-free fishing weekend June 13-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Want to hit the lake but don’t have a fishing license? That’s not a problem this weekend (June 13-14) as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries holds their annual Free Fishing Weekend.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish and swordfish. When registering for a ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for a ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

To register for a ROLP, please go to https://rolp.wlf.la.gov or download the ROLP app in the Apple App Store: click here or Google Play Store: click here.

LDWF reminds that public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing the remainder of the year is invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.