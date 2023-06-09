ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Two Houma men were cited Wednesday for alleged oyster fishing violations, authorities say.

LDWF agents cited Oscar Aguilar, 31, and Efrain Macedo-Aguilar, 26, for taking oysters from an unapproved area and for violating the sanitation code for logbooks.

Agents were on patrol in the Atchafalaya River when they received reports of oyster boats harvesting polluted oysters in the washout area near Point Au Fer Island. When agents arrived to the area, they made contact with Aguilar and Macedo-Aguilar.

Agents found the subjects in possession of six sacks of freshly sacked oysters. Upon inspection of the vessel’s logbook, agents found the incorrect harvest area was indicated, authorities say. The vessels’ scrapper was seized and the six sacks of oysters were returned to the water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taking oysters from an unapproved, polluted area results in a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Violating the oyster sanitation code for logbooks brings up to a $25 fine.

In addition, the oyster harvester’s license under which the violation occurred could also be revoked by the department and no new license will be issued for one year from the date of conviction. The violator may also be sentenced to perform 40 hours of community service.