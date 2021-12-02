LDWF: 4 Acadiana men cited for fishing violations in Vermilion Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four Acadiana men face possible fines after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited them for illegal fishing practices.

Hoang Van Pham, 55, of Lafayette; Timmy Van Le, 51, of Eunice; Canh Van Duong, 46, of Crowley; and Steven Van Tran, 43, of Opelousas, were cited for being over their limit of red snapper. Duong was also cited for possessing an undersized blacktip shark and not possessing basic and saltwater fishing licenses.

LDWF Public Information Officer Adam Einck said agents were tipped off to the activity and set up surveillance at a boat launch in Freshwater City. When the subjects came back from their fishing trip around 10:15 a.m., agents stopped them for a creel and license check.



Einck said agents found the subjects in possession of 27 red snapper putting them 11 over the daily limit. The daily limit on red snapper is four per person per day. The subjects stated the fish were caught 35 miles south of Freshwater City.

Einck said agents seized the 27 red snapper and shark and donated them to a local charity.

“Taking over the limit of red snapper brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail,” said Einck. “Possessing an undersized shark brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Fishing without basic and saltwater licenses carries up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail for each offense. The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling up to $445 for the replacement value of the red snapper and shark.”