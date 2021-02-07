LDOE study shows snapshot of performance during pandemic

Educating kids during the pandemic has been a big challenge for school systems across the United States. Here in at home, the Louisiana Department of Education recently conducted a study to find out what’s working well, and what’s not, for classroom learning and learning online. The results of the study are based on feedback from 200 people involved in the education process from across the state.

“No one has educated during a global pandemic before that we can go and call on,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Louisiana Department of Education. “We’re trying to get opinions and advice from across the state.”

The study found schools are doing a good job with individual and small group learning, and providing technology to students. Schools are also doing the best they can to help students with mental health and well being. And, teachers are adapting to the situation.

“Another thing that was pointed out was the adaptability of teachers, to work and try and recover learning loss for kids. The adaptability of teachers to find new ways to educate, including the move to virtual instruction,” said Dr. Brumley.

The study also found changing learning schedules creates disruption of learning and stress for students, access to a broadband connection is not consistent for all students, and some students are not cut out to learn on line. Student engagement is a concern, especially in students with disabilities, and kids in early childhood programs.

“We’re down about 17,000 kids across the state this year compared to last year, of mostly students in pre-k and kindergarten, that aren’t a part of the public school system this year, because most of those families are keeping those kids home,” said Dr. Brumley.

Click here to see a copy of the study.