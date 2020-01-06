LCG’s Inauguration Day: newly elected officials take the Oath of Office

Incoming Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and members of the separate city and parish councils will take the oath of office Monday, January 6th.

Guillory has already begun making plans for his transition of administration.

Josh Guillory will officially become Lafayette’s next mayor-president this afternoon during a public ceremony at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. He’s already making moves with his first proposal to split the Public Works Department.

Guillory proposed a plan to split the pubic works department into three by downsizing the scope of public works and then creating two additional departments with separate directors. One new department would focus on traffic, roads and bridges and the other, on drainage.

He said the reorganization is intended to provide a more narrow focus for the directors of the three departments. “Me, as the mayor-president, I need a department head that it is their complete, isolated, 100% focus,” said Guillory.

“It’s about accountability to our taxpayers, to our citizens, it’s about efficiency and transparency. That’s what we’re going to bring with the reorganization,” he added.

He plans to make this proposal at the first official council meeting Tuesday, January 7th.

The Inauguration Ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. to swear in both councils and the mayor-president.

News Ten’s own Darla Montgomery will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. Bishop Douglas Deshotel will deliver the invocation. The public is invited to attend.

