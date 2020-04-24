LCG to reopen public golf courses; Iberia Parish eases restrictions on its ‘gray area’ businesses

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday that the parish’s three public golf courses will reopen Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The facilities will be required to follow the state’s safe-distancing guidelines. Guillory said additional openings will be announced in the coming days.

Beginning Friday, the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting safe-distancing compliance check-ups on open businesses. Those who believe a business is not in compliance with guidelines is asked to call local law enforcement.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announced the easing of some restrictions from the parish’s ‘gray area’ businesses that following distancing guidelines.

