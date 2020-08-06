LCG to keep rec centers open. ‘The proposed funds are sufficient to operate all facilities and services.’

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)– Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory reiterates that Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Parks and Recreation facilities will remain open with normal operating hours and services, a statement said Thursday.

This includes the J. Carlton James Activity Center, George Bowles Activity Center, Heymann Park Recreation Center, and Domingue Recreation Center.

Recreation center hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact each recreation center individually for Saturday hours.

The J. Carlton James Activity Center is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and the George Bowles Activity Center is open by reservation. Call (337) 291-8360 for rental information.

“The proposed executive budget for fiscal year 2021 calls for the Parks and Recreation Department to fund operations with the income received from the current dedicated property tax and revenues generated during the fiscal year, LCG chief communications officers Jamie Angelle said. “The proposed funds are sufficient to operate all facilities and services.”

For questions about Parks and Recreation services and operating times, please call (337) 291-8374.