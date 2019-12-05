1  of  2
LCG to hold Household Hazardous Waste Day

Lafayette Consolidated Government has scheduled the next Household Hazardous Waste Day for Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 to noon at Cajun Field.

Residents in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish are encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals and electronics to be recycled or properly disposed.

In addition to the typical chemicals for disposal such as paint, poison, chemical cleaners, gasoline and mercury, officials with LCG say this disposal day will include an electronic waste disposal option, sponsored by CGI and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council.

Residents are also encouraged to bring fluorescent tubes and alkaline batteries. A full list of items accepted can be found here.

Residents can also turn in unwanted latex paint on Dec. 14, which will be re-blended and packaged for use by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

The paint re-blending project not only provides a needed product benefiting a worthy cause, it also significantly reduces waste and saves on disposal costs.

HHWD is offered at no additional cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of the parish. Residents are asked to take advantage of this event in order to properly dispose of hazardous household materials.

Attendees should enter the Cajun Field parking lot at Gate 4 from West Congress. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon. 

For updates and additional details on the December 14 HHWD visit www.lafayettela.gov. Residents may also call the Environmental Quality Division at (337) 291-5637. 

