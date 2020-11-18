LCG to business owners: COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government officials are warning business owners that COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated.

The forewarning also includes long-lines for Black Friday shopping next week.

LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle says the governor’s Phase 3 mandate will be enforced throughout Lafayette parish.

Angelle is reminding business owners and residents to follow safety guidelines or else.

“If it’s an issue with mask wearing or not doing the right thing as far as sanitation, LDH will handle those calls. Those agencies have the authority to suspend or revoke licenses that are issued; either beverage licenses or operating licenses,” Angelle said.

The same compliance enforcement will apply for Black Friday shopping next week.

“We hope that folks recognize there’s a pandemic going on right now and the last place they need to be is lining-up in front of a store on Black Friday,” Angelle said.

Shoppers are being advised to take advantage of early online shopping.

Angelle says business owners need to ensure safety measures are in place with people social distancing lined-up outside and inside the store.

“Again if they want don’t want to risk having their operating licenses suspended or revoked, then they definitely need to keep that mind; because it’s their responsibility to make sure they’re operating in a safe manner,” Angelle added.