LCG suspends re-connection fees for 60 days, all city-parish gov. offices remain open

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said all city and parish government offices will remain open until further notice.

In his announcement Friday, Guillory said Lafayette Utility Systems will waive re-connection and suspension fees in an effort to assist elderly and low income families and the parish takes measures to prepare for the possible spread of COVID-19.

A public health advisory board, led by the state’s regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanski, has been established to monitor the situation and provide public safety updates.