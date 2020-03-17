1  of  2
Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
LCG: Special curfew for unaccompanied minors in effect

Local

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Monday night marks the first night of the strict curfew enforcement in Lafayette Parish.

Starting now, all children under the age of 17 must be home at night unless accompanied by an adult.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the restriction begins nightly at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. until March 29.

Parents are advised that police will enforce the curfew ordinance upon unaccompanied minors ages 17 and below.

Minors that work will be considered on a case by case basis, LCG said.

