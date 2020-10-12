LCG: Separate your storm debris correctly for quick pick-up

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the recovery from Hurricane Delta begins, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is reminding residents that if they properly separate their storm debris, they will streamline the process of having it picked up.

LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said crews are only removing yard debris at this time. After clearing yard debris, crews will begin the pick-up of other debris types, like construction debris. Because landfills are only permitted to accept certain items, not all debris is taken to the same location.

Residents are urged to separate debris into the following catgories:

Vegetative Debris : Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants

: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants Construction Debris : Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing

: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing Electronics : Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player

: Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player Large Appliances : Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher

: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher Hazardous Waste : Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas

: Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging

Debris placement guidelines are as follows: