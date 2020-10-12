LCG: Separate your storm debris correctly for quick pick-up

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the recovery from Hurricane Delta begins, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is reminding residents that if they properly separate their storm debris, they will streamline the process of having it picked up.
LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said crews are only removing yard debris at this time. After clearing yard debris, crews will begin the pick-up of other debris types, like construction debris. Because landfills are only permitted to accept certain items, not all debris is taken to the same location.
Residents are urged to separate debris into the following catgories:
- Vegetative Debris: Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants
- Construction Debris: Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing
- Electronics: Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player
- Large Appliances: Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher
- Hazardous Waste: Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas
- Household Garbage: Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging
Debris placement guidelines are as follows:
- Place debris curbside.
- Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities.
- Debris should not block roadway.
- Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up.
- Secure appliance doors.