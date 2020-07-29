LCG sends out request for proposals for private entities to run rec centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government sent out a request for proposals today that could effectively privatize four north side Lafayette rec centers being closed for budgetary reasons.

The document, which can be found in its entirety below, is asking for proposals to operate and maintain the Domingue Recreation Center, George Bowles Activity Center, Heymann Park Recreation Center and J. Carlton James Activity Center.

Related Content WATCH: Protest erupts during LCG town hall meeting Video

“All four recreation centers shall be operated as recreation centers and will continue to serve their original intent,” reads the document. Proposals will be accepted until close of business Monday, Aug. 11.

The document also states LCG intends to keep the facilities available to the general public and available for “private and government events in accordance with LCG policies.” The facilities must also be accessible to all citizens of Lafayette Parish.

The request goes out on the same day protesters overtook a town hall meeting at the Robicheaux Recreation Center to fight against the closures of the north side centers. Protesters were eventually escorted out of the meeting by police.

The entire request for proposals can be downloaded below: