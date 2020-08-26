LCG: Secure containers, bags, bulk items, yard waste

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Considering the effects of Hurricane Laura, Republic Services is suspending trash and recycling collection on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The severity of the storm will determine whether collection will resume on Friday.

Items that can become a hazard during high winds, heavy rain or severe flooding should be removed from curbs, streets, parking lots and rights-of-way.

Move trash and recycling containers, bagged waste, bulk items and yard waste to a garage, under a carport or behind your residence. If those areas are not an option, secure items to a fence, tree or other heavy objects.

Close container lids to prevent rain from filling the container and wind from scattering debris.

Commercial customers with containers in corrals should latch and secure corral doors. If locks are normally used, use them to prevent potential hazards.