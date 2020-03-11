LCG: Road closures to begin Monday for Kaliste Saloom Road widening project

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Consolidated Government)- Beginning, Monday, March 16, 2020, side streets (West Farrel Road, Old Settlement Road, one of the two ends of Cherokee Lane, and Rue Chavaniac) will be closed at Kaliste Saloom Road and remain closed to facilitate paving operations associated with the Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project.

Street closures are anticipated to last approximately six months depending on weather conditions.

Access to Kaliste Saloom Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway will be via Meyers Drive and Settlers Trace respectively. Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods are asked to allow additional commute time due to congestion during peak traffic hours.

While this may be an inconvenience over the next several months, the overall construction duration will be reduced by closing side streets in groups, where possible.

This project will provide a five-lane roadway from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard Road.

This will provide another main artery on the Southside of Lafayette and should alleviate congestion that normally occurs in the Ambassador Caffery-Kaliste Saloom area.

