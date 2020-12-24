LCG reminds public of fireworks laws, safety

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- As Lafayette Parish prepares to ring in the New Year, Lafayette Consolidated Government reminds citizens of local fireworks laws and regulations and urges all to practice responsible fireworks handling.

In Lafayette Parish, the possession, use, handling, sales or the ignition of any fireworks within a city’s limits is strictly prohibited. Fireworks are permissible in the unincorporated areas of the parish only.

All other local municipalities have their own respective fireworks laws and regulations. Minors under the age of 18 are prohibited from purchasing, possessing, handling or setting off fireworks.

Fireworks may be used, set off, and shot only in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish from December 15 to January 1 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with exception of December 24 to 1 a.m. December 25 and December 31 to 1 a.m. January 1.

Though they are fun and exciting, fireworks can also be dangerous when mishandled. Fireworks can cause injuries, particularly burns, and start unintended fires. Citizens should take special care to follow all safety measures when handling fireworks.

“Safety is our concern. We want Lafayette residents to enjoy a safe holiday. In doing so, we encourage citizens to practice all safety precautions when using fireworks,” said Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

Tips for safe celebrations with fireworks are as follows: