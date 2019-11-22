LCG releases Thanksgiving waste collection schedule

Republic Services will not collect residential garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Residential customers who normally receive garbage or recycling collection on Thursday or Friday will receive collection the day after their normal collection day during the week of Thanksgiving; Regular Thursday customers will receive collection on the Friday after Thanksgiving, and regular Friday customers will receive collection on Saturday.

Residential customers of Republic Services will have excess garbage collected, which includes any bagged waste that does not fit in the 96-gallon garbage cart, on their first service day after Thanksgiving. Regular Thursday garbage customers will receive the excess collection on Friday, and regular Friday customers will receive the excess collection on Saturday following Thanksgiving, in accordance with the adjusted garbage collection.

Monday through Wednesday garbage customers will receive excess collection on their regularly scheduled collection day the week following Thanksgiving.

The excess collection is for garbage generated from holiday celebrations and all excess garbage must be bagged, with individual bags not to exceed 35 pounds. Bagged garbage should be placed three feet away from the automated garbage cart.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Rd. will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving. The facility will reopen on Monday, December 2 at 7 a.m.