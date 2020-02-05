Live Now
LCG receives prestigious financial reporting award

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Government Finance Officers Association has awarded Lafayette Consolidated Government with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year ended 2018.

This is the fourth year in a row that LCG has received the honor.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Program encourages governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and prepare transparent, comprehensive financial statements that provide users with the information they need to assess the entity’s financial health.

“We are honored for the fourth year in a row to be awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Lorrie Toups.

“Lafayette is one of only 60 recipients who receive this award throughout the State,” Toups added, “It is a testament to the hard work of the Finance & Management staff and their commitment to go beyond the minimum reporting requirements by providing good comprehensive information to our Council, our Administration, and to our community stakeholders.”

LCG’s Finance and Management team and its achievement was recognized Tuesday, February 4 at the joint council meeting.

