LCG public transit holiday schedule

The following is from Lafayette Consolidated Government:
Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24
- Day service runs until 2:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day, Friday, December 25
Day, Night Owl and paratransit services will not run, however Paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.
New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31
Regular schedule runs
New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1
Day, Night Owl and paratransit services will not run, however, paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.
For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, paratransit service and more, visit ridelts.com.