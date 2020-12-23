LCG public transit holiday schedule

The following is from Lafayette Consolidated Government:

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24

Day service runs until 2:30 p.m.

Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day, Friday, December 25

Day, Night Owl and paratransit services will not run, however Paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.

New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31

Regular schedule runs

New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1

Day, Night Owl and paratransit services will not run, however, paratransit riders are welcome to schedule future rides.

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, paratransit service and more, visit ridelts.com.