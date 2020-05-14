LCG provides up on Kaliste Saloom Road construction update

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Consolidated Government)- Improvements to Kaliste Saloom Road continue.

According to LCG, 2.2-mile project, when complete, will widen 2.2 miles of Kaliste Saloom Road to E. Broussard Road to five lanes, with a center turn lane, sidewalks, and a roundabout at E. Broussard Road near Cue Road.

The segment from E. Broussard Road to Grande Pointe Apartments (Phase 3-A) is approximately 70 percent complete, which includes pavement construction at the intersection north of the bridge at Grand Pointe Apartments on Kaliste Saloom Road, repaving a portion of “old” Kaliste Saloom Road, and a newly constructed bridge over the Isaac Verot Coulee.

The multi-lane roundabout is approximately 50 percent complete.

From Grande Pointe Apartments to Ambassador Caffery (Phase 3-B), on the west side of the roadway, 55 percent of drainage work and 25 percent of the roadway base are complete. The contractor will begin laying concrete on that segment in approximately two weeks. We appreciate the patience of residents and citizens in the area while we work to improve infrastructure in those communities.