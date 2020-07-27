LCG Parks & Recreation advisory commission holds special meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A special meeting was held for Lafayette’s embattled parks and recreation.

The department’s advisory commission requested the meeting since the commission hasn’t met since February due to the pandemic.

Commissioner Jamison Abshire says he and the other commissioners received a rundown of the parks and recreation budget. Abshire is hoping to see a profit and loss statement as well. He says the statement will give him a bigger picture of what they’re dealing with.

“I just want to see where everything stands, where are some of the shortfalls and if something can be tightened up,” Abshire stated.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Frank Wittenberg says he submitted a proposed financial plan to LCG for the next fiscal year beginning November 1.

“Unfortunately with the reductions we’re going through, dealing with some layoffs and the potential closure of some facilities; I’m meeting with the commission to give them a little more detail about what’s going on with the situation,” Wittenberg explained.

Wittenberg admits the situation is a tough one.

“I’ve been here 26 years. It’s a tough change but it’s something we have to adapt to. It’s the direction we’re given. We’re going to do the best we can with it,” Wittenberg added.



Abshire agrees these are tough times that require tough decisions.

“The harsh reality is that they (recreation centers) got to be funded somehow. If the funding mechanisms are not there, then they’re just not there,” Abshire stated.