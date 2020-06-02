LCG Parks & Rec Director Gerald Boudreaux will retire, mayor-president said

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parks & Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux is retiring from his post, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

Tuesday’s announcement came as Lafayette Consolidated Government grapples with an $18 million budget shortfall.

With the exception of police, fire and the drainage and roads division, directors of all LCG departments have been asked to make budget cuts up to 20 percent.

When asked if Boudreaux, who has worked in public service for 36 years, was pushed out of the director’s seat, Guillory said he thought it would simply be “better to bring in new ideas.”

The mayor-president said if the city continues to spend as it is, it will be seeing a $15 million deficit within two years.

“We are not only facing a public health emergency, but we are also facing an economic emergency,” he said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Related: LCG to lay off 101 employees due to COVID-19 crisis

The forecast loss in sales tax is $10,000, which means “everything is on the table” in terms of scaling back funding, the official said.

News 10 has reached out Boudreaux for comment. This is developing story.

You can watch LCG’s full June 2 press briefing below: