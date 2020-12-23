LCG officials to announce new Lafayette Police Chief Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is expected to announce the new police chief Wednesday.

The three finalist are: Sgt. Wayne Griffin and Sgt. Paul Trouard of the Lafayette Police Department, and Dallas Law Enforcement Veteran Thomas Glover.

Scott Morgan has been leading the department as interim chief since January 2020.

He took on the role after Former Chief Toby Auguillard was asked to resign or be fired by then incoming mayor-president Josh Guillory.

Morgan said early in his appointment that he had no intention of pursuing the permanent chief position because of other ambitions, including retirement.