LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced the Lafayette Transit System will not run on Memorial Day. LCG says there will be no Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit service on Monday, May 25th.

LTS offices will be closed, but approved riders for Paratransit service will be able to schedule rides.

Bus service will resume on Tuesday, May 25, with the amended COVID-19 routes.