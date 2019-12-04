1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LCG moves forward with sheriff’s office funding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA — The Lafayette City-Parish Council voted Tuesday to send much-needed funding to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Two introductory ordinances directly affected the sheriff’s office. It’s funding the agency has asked for, even filing a lawsuit to get some of it.

“Ultimately, our objective is the financial health of the sheriff’s office,” said Lt. John Mowell, LPSO’s Public Information Officer.

Lt. Mowell said his agency is in desperate need of funding, “Our financial health actually directly relates to the people of Lafayette Parish, and that is not something the Sheriff is willing to compromise on.”

This week Sheriff Mark Garber announced 42 employees are losing their jobs in LPSO. 10 programs are being altered or suspended.

“After months of restructuring, reorganizing we finally reached a point where it was inevitable that we had to make some deeper more significant cuts,” admitted Lt. Mowell.

The Juvenile Assessment Center is one program the Sheriff’s office suspended in November, but Tuesday the Lafayette Consolidated Government took the first step to get operations running again, transferring $600,000 from a parish-wide tax funding the Juvenile Detention Home.

The second ordinance is expected to provide an additional $250,000 to LPSO for housing city prisoners in the parish correctional center.

Lt. Mowell said the reorganization in his department will not affect the numbers of deputies patrolling or the public safety of Lafayette Parish, but they hope to reinstate the suspended programs with the help of outside funding.

“They’re not mandated responsibilities for any one agency, but they are very important to the overall wellbeing of the community,” Mowell added. “We’re hopeful that through this process we’ll be able to find a way to get them back online quickly”.

All introductory ordinances passed in one vote, so there was no council discussion about them. After the meeting, News 10 spoke to Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux who sponsored the $600,000 ordinance. He said due to the pending litigation with LPSO, he’d save all his comments for final adoption on December 17.

The Sheriff’s Office said their reorganization became more urgently needed when the Lafayette Police and Fire Departments received their raises.

We asked why the Sheriff’s office has not filed for a raise, and Lt. Mowell said they have no council to go to, so they have to find the money within their existing budget.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories