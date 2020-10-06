LCG mayor-president proposes reinstatement of employee 2% pay raises

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 2% pay increase for all Lafayette Consolidated Government employees is back on the table.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory says the city has received $13 million in CARES Act federal relief money, and he wants some of it to support the reinstatement of pay raises.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress back in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guillory has put forth three proposals on how that money should be spent, including pay raises that LCG employees could receive as early as next month.



LCG Chief Adminstrative Officer Cydra Wingerter says the mayor-president made a commitment when the pay raises were suspended earlier this year due to budgetary constraints.

“The mayor-president promised that if conditions changed, that he would propose the two percent,” Wingerter said.



She says the ordinance calls for the pay increases to be in paychecks no later than the second full pay period in November.

“We are just very lucky that things did turn around and we are able to go ahead and put forth that proposed 2% pay increase again,” Wingerter explained.



Another proposal by Guillory is to pay for crisis management training for Lafayette Police.

Wingerter says the ordinance was already approved for training but LCG had to wait on funding.

“We’re working to identify the training programs that we’re going to be including and implementing for our local law enforcement officers,” Wingerter added.



The third use of the money is to set-up a police and fire sustainability and resiliency fund to help those personnel with future pay that’s competitive and long term.



“The idea is that if we can proactively set aside money annually or bi-annually to shore up those fiscal impacts that we know are going to be forth coming, then we think it’s just a better opportunity for us to do that while we have a large lump of money,” Wingerter noted.

She says the council will be introduced to the mayor-presidents proposals on Tuesday, October 6.