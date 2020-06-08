LCG, LUS extend rain barrel sale until June 30

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Public Works Department and Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) have extended the deadline on their Rain Barrel Program to June 30, according to a press release.

A limited supply of 300 rain barrels is available to qualifying participants for a subsidized price of $38. The subsidy is limited to one barrel per residence in the City of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of the Parish. Additional barrels, or barrels sold to residents outside of LCG’s jurisdiction, may be purchased for $49. All orders must be placed by June 30 and will be available for pick up on July 11 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Road.

Rain barrels capture rainwater from rooftops that can be used to water flowers and plants, wash a vehicle, and for other outdoor non-potable purposes. By collecting and using rainwater, residents are able to supplement their tap water usage, thus saving money on their water bill and conserving a vital natural resource. Capturing rainwater that would otherwise flow into the Bayou Vermilion also reduces the amount of surface pollutants introduced into the local watershed.

More information can be found at LCG’s Rain Barrel Program website.